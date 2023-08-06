Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Outrage Over Drinking Scene In Drama Serial ‘Sirf Tum’

Outrage Over Drinking Scene In Drama Serial ‘Sirf Tum’

Articles
Advertisement
Outrage Over Drinking Scene In Drama Serial ‘Sirf Tum’

Outrage Over Drinking Scene In Drama Serial ‘Sirf Tum’

Advertisement

Dramas and TV series possess the ability to entertain, enthral, and sometimes provoke debates. The ongoing drama serial “Sirf Tum” has recently come under scrutiny by moral guardians and sparked discussions on social media for featuring a scene that promotes alcohol consumption. This scene has left the audience furious, as it seemingly glamorizes a potentially harmful and forbidden habit on national television.

In the controversial scene, characters portrayed by Mohsin Abbas Haider and Sukayna Khan are shown together on their wedding night. Sukaynah’s character is depicted drinking alcohol and demeaning Mohsin Abbas’s character. The scene includes a disclaimer stating that alcohol consumption is considered haraam (forbidden).

The portrayal in this scene has sparked anger among viewers, who feel that it trivializes the act of drinking without considering its impact on the audience. Several netizens have voiced their disapproval through comments.

Advertisement

The drama “Sirf Tum,” produced by 7th Sky Productions, follows a classic narrative of love, misunderstandings, and traditional twists. While it adheres to the typical love triangle formula, it also ventures to explore a new pairing, showcasing the talented duo of Hamza Sohail and Anmol Baloch for the first time, leading to adoration from fans for their sizzling chemistry.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Sirf Tum Drama: Controversy Surrounding Bold Dressing & Scenes
Sirf Tum Drama: Controversy Surrounding Bold Dressing & Scenes

The new drama serial "Sirf Tum" is gaining decent views and popularity...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story