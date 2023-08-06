Outrage Over Drinking Scene In Drama Serial ‘Sirf Tum’

Dramas and TV series possess the ability to entertain, enthral, and sometimes provoke debates. The ongoing drama serial “Sirf Tum” has recently come under scrutiny by moral guardians and sparked discussions on social media for featuring a scene that promotes alcohol consumption. This scene has left the audience furious, as it seemingly glamorizes a potentially harmful and forbidden habit on national television.

In the controversial scene, characters portrayed by Mohsin Abbas Haider and Sukayna Khan are shown together on their wedding night. Sukaynah’s character is depicted drinking alcohol and demeaning Mohsin Abbas’s character. The scene includes a disclaimer stating that alcohol consumption is considered haraam (forbidden).

The portrayal in this scene has sparked anger among viewers, who feel that it trivializes the act of drinking without considering its impact on the audience. Several netizens have voiced their disapproval through comments.

The drama “Sirf Tum,” produced by 7th Sky Productions, follows a classic narrative of love, misunderstandings, and traditional twists. While it adheres to the typical love triangle formula, it also ventures to explore a new pairing, showcasing the talented duo of Hamza Sohail and Anmol Baloch for the first time, leading to adoration from fans for their sizzling chemistry.

