Paloma Faith Embraces Single Mum Status After Split

Paloma Faith is celebrating her single status as she confirmed it through her latest Instagram update.

In a recent post, the 42-year-old singer, Paloma Faith shared a carousel of photos from her vacation in Mallorca, which hinted at a potential separation from her longtime partner Leyman Lahcine. The post included a picture of Faith showcasing various moments from her trip.

In the caption, Faith wrote, “Just got back from holidays in Mallorca where I realized I speak ‘survival Spanish’ (not bad considering I wasn’t raised with my dad speaking to me in Spanish)… that I can single-handedly do a flight with two kids alone, that I love the company of my kids but it’s easier with others around, that I am blessed in a million ways and will always be grateful, that everything can wait (needed to learn this), that nothing needs to be as stressful as it often becomes (stress is accumulative) and that I probably should live in a place with a warmer climate (who’s coming?)”

The singer also included hashtags such as “#singlemum” and “#mumlife,” further hinting at her relationship status.

Faith and Lahcine had reportedly been together since 2013, and they announced their marriage in 2017. However, rumours of their split surfaced last year, and a source confirmed that they had indeed ended their relationship.