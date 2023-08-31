Prince Harry acts needy in bid to win Meghan Markle’s support 

Prince Harry’s need for reassurance during a public appearance alongside his wife Meghan Markle is highlighted.

The Duke of Sussex attended the Salute for Freedom Gala alongside Meghan Markle last year. However, his demeanor appeared less confident as he prepared to deliver a speech.

In his recently released Netflix docuseries titled “Heart of Invictus,” Harry’s nervousness is evident. He confides in his wife, saying, “We haven’t done this in a while.”

Body language expert Judi James commented on this interaction, stating, “Harry appears to seek Meghan’s support in a scene where they are walking the red carpet hand in hand. He tells his wife ‘I’m nervous,’ seemingly aiming to garner her affection and encouragement.”

James further noted, “We also observe him taking deep breaths and doing some stretches before taking the stage for a speech.

Later, we see a visibly emotional and breathless Harry addressing the Invictus audience after Meghan’s introduction.”

In the episode, Harry can be seen delivering a speech to the audience, saying, “Tonight, we are gathered here to honor a remarkable group of individuals whose lives are characterized by service, purpose, and, of course, resilience.”

