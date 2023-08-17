Prince Harry has horribly trapped Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry is facing criticism for decisions that could lead his children to feel trapped and potentially face challenges in the US, as suggested by royal author Tom Quinn.

These concerns were expressed by Quinn during an interview within this conversation, he raised alarming possibilities about the difficulties Archie and Lilibet could encounter, ranging from feelings of entrapment to potential bullying.

Quinn speculated, “I can envision scenarios where Lilibet and Archie might encounter teasing or even bullying at school due to their royal titles.”

He elaborated that this potential treatment might arise because Americans, in particular, may not embrace the idea of inherited privilege.

Furthermore, Quinn drew an intriguing comparison between the future experiences of Archie and that of King Charles.

Advertisement

He recounted, “During Charles’ time at Gordonstoun boarding school, he initially believed that being the heir to the throne would earn him respect. However, this belief led to Charles being subjected to more bullying than his peers.”

These reflections by Quinn emphasize the complex challenges that Archie and Lilibet could face as a result of their royal titles, particularly in an environment like the United States where attitudes towards inherited privilege may differ.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Has Meghan Markle ever desired to return to America? According to an expert, Meghan Markle had never intended to remain in...