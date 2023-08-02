Prince Harry & Prince William born out of love for King Charles & Princess Diana

Princes Harry and William were born to Princess Diana and King Charles during a time when their parents were still in love, according to former royal butler Paul Burell.

Burell admits that he witnessed a closeness between Charles and Diana, and though Charles may not have been in love with her, he did love her. He believes that Princes William and Harry were born out of love.

During the early years that Burell observed, he saw the brothers being very close with the queen, and whenever they visited Balmoral and Sandringham, he noticed the strong bond Diana had with them.

In 1992, King Charles and Diana decided to part ways before eventually filing for divorce. Tragically, in 1997, Diana passed away in a car accident in Paris along with her rumored boyfriend.

