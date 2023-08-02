Prince William astounds everyone with his new job

Prince William, the eldest son of King Charles III, surprised members of the public at a food truck in London as he personally served them veggie burgers.

In collaboration with YouTube channel Sorted Food, the Prince of Wales joined forces to create a meat-free burger using the environmental innovations of the 2022 winners of The Earthshot Prize, with the aim of repairing and restoring the planet.

A viral video captured the team preparing the Earthshot burgers using eco-friendly items handed to them by the future king. They then ventured out to a public place, serving the specially crafted burgers to diners from the food truck.

As customers approached the “chef” to request four Earthshot burgers, they were left in awe when Prince William turned around, revealing himself behind the food counter.

The shock and surprise on their faces were evident, as they couldn’t believe that a member of the royal family was serving burgers from a food truck.

One woman expressed her disbelief, stating that it was not at all what she was expecting. Others were left speechless, with one person jokingly questioning if they were dreaming or had gotten enough sleep.

During the encounter, Prince William took the opportunity to inform customers about The Earthshot Prize, a 10-year initiative he founded in 2020, aimed at addressing environmental challenges and seeking innovative solutions to protect the planet.

The Earthshot burger itself was crafted using environmental innovations from the winners of the Earthshot Prize in 2022, highlighting individuals and organizations making significant contributions to environmental sustainability and positive change.

Prince William’s involvement in promoting eco-friendly initiatives and the surprising interaction with the public garnered attention and admiration, showcasing his dedication to environmental causes.

