Prince Harry totally unnatural appearance with Meghan Markle

Royal experts have shared their perspectives on what they perceive as “unnatural” postures and body language displayed by Prince Harry when he’s in the presence of Meghan Markle.

These claims about the couple’s behavior have been discussed by royal commentator Ingrid Seward, who elaborated on various aspects during an interview.

In the interview, Seward pointed to the couple’s video addressing cyberbullying, released through their Archewell initiative, and referred to it as “unnatural.”

Experts suggest that this shift in narrative is a strategic public relations move aimed at projecting unity amid swirling divorce rumors.

The credit for this shift is attributed to Meghan’s new agency, which is reportedly behind this strategic change. The agency, WME, is known for representing notable figures such as Serena Williams, Michelle Rodriguez, and Dwayne Johnson.

Advertisement

These claims come in the wake of the release of several media pieces that portray the couple in a united and harmonious manner.

In Ms. Seward’s opinion, “They all look very beautiful. It’s in their garden, and they talk to these young kids and say how wonderful they are … but it’s totally controlled, and I think rather unnatural.”

She went on to suggest that she believes it’s a PR stunt, adding that the motivation behind it is to garner more positive press for the couple, especially given the challenges they have faced recently. She also speculated that the video might have been filmed a while ago.

This discussion underscores the scrutiny and analysis that public figures like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are subjected to, particularly regarding their public appearances and media engagement.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.