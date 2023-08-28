Prince William and Prince Harry’s Shared Love for Princess Diana

Amidst their ongoing sibling rivalry, Prince William and Prince Harry share a profound affection for their late mother, Princess Diana. During Diana’s divorce from Prince Charles in 1992, a heartbreaking moment emerged when 14-year-old William vowed to his mother, “Don’t worry Mummy, I will give it back to you one day when I am king,” referring to her HRH title that Charles had fought to strip away.

Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, revealed this touching promise in his book “A Royal Duty.” However, tragedy struck a year later when Diana passed away in a car crash.

Interestingly, Harry now faces a similar battle. After stepping back from royal duties in 2020, he and Meghan lost their security. Although Harry challenged this in court, he eventually lost the case. William, who felt emotional about Diana’s title ordeal, doesn’t share the same sentiment for his brother and is reportedly hurt by Harry’s recent memoir. The rift between them deepens with little hope for reconciliation.

