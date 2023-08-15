Princess Anne gets birthday wish from King Charles

To commemorate Princess Anne’s 73rd birthday, Britain’s King Charles shared a childhood photograph of her, fostering warm wishes for her special day.

Representing the King, the palace posted two pictures capturing King Charles alongside his younger sister, accompanied by an affectionate message.

In the initial snapshot, Princess Anne is depicted with the King at Buckingham Palace on May 6, 2023, which coincided with the King and Queen’s Coronation.

The second image portrays a young Princess Royal (then Princess Anne) with the King (then Prince Charles) at Clarence House in July 1951.

The King’s heartfelt message to Princess Anne reads: “Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today!”

Recently, King Charles extended honors to Princess Anne by assigning her new military roles. She was appointed Deputy Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

A statement affirmed, “The King has been pleased to appoint The Princess Royal Deputy Colonel-in-Chief, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, recognizing Her Royal Highness’s significant connections to Scotland and her existing affiliations with the Regiment as Colonel-in-Chief of both 1st Battalion The Ranger Regiment (formerly 1st Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland) and 6th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland.”

This birthday celebration marks Princess Anne’s first without the presence of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away in September of the previous year.

