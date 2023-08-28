Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Tea Time Snack Revealed

Chef Darren McGrady, known for his culinary service to the royal family, recently unveiled Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite tea time treat in a YouTube video. Amidst the opulent array of global cuisines she enjoyed, the Queen’s choice was remarkably simple.

McGrady, who prepared meals for various royals including Princess Diana, detailed how the Queen adored “jam pennies,” a straightforward sandwich composed of buttered bread spread with strawberry jam. He revealed that this treat held sentimental value for Her Majesty, as she had enjoyed them since childhood.

According to McGrady, the Queen’s penchant for “jam pennies” stemmed from her nursery days, and she continued to savor them during afternoon teas. He also disclosed that the strawberry jam was often crafted at Balmoral Castle using exquisite Scottish strawberries from the gardens.

Alternatively, if the Queen desired a savory option, McGrady shared that cucumber sandwiches were her go-to choice. The revelation of such uncomplicated preferences adds a charming touch to the Queen’s regal dining experiences.

Also Read Queen Elizabeth appears to be an ordinary woman for US tourist Queen Elizabeth II once engaged in a playful charade of being a...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.