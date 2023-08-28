Advertisement
Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Tea Time Snack Revealed

Articles
Chef Darren McGrady, known for his culinary service to the royal family, recently unveiled Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite tea time treat in a YouTube video. Amidst the opulent array of global cuisines she enjoyed, the Queen’s choice was remarkably simple.

McGrady, who prepared meals for various royals including Princess Diana, detailed how the Queen adored “jam pennies,” a straightforward sandwich composed of buttered bread spread with strawberry jam. He revealed that this treat held sentimental value for Her Majesty, as she had enjoyed them since childhood.

According to McGrady, the Queen’s penchant for “jam pennies” stemmed from her nursery days, and she continued to savor them during afternoon teas. He also disclosed that the strawberry jam was often crafted at Balmoral Castle using exquisite Scottish strawberries from the gardens.

Alternatively, if the Queen desired a savory option, McGrady shared that cucumber sandwiches were her go-to choice. The revelation of such uncomplicated preferences adds a charming touch to the Queen’s regal dining experiences.

