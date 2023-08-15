Queen Elizabeth appears to be an ordinary woman for US tourist

Queen Elizabeth II once engaged in a playful charade of being a non-royal individual when encountering US tourist outside Balmoral Castle.

While taking a leisurely stroll outside the palace accompanied by former protection officer Richard Griffin, Her Majesty had an encounter with two tourists who remained oblivious to her true identity.

Recalling the incident, Mr. Griffin recounted, “As part of her routine, she would often pause and greet individuals walking by. On this occasion, there were two American hikers on a holiday, and it was evident that they had not recognized her, which was perfectly fine.”

Curiosity prompted one of the American tourists to inquire if she resided in the vicinity. In response, Queen Elizabeth humorously indicated that she did have a house nearby.

Elaborating further, Mr. Griffin continued, “She mentioned that her primary residence was in London, but she had a residence nearby, just over the hill. The man then proceeded to ask her how frequently she visited the area.”

With a mischievous grin, Queen Elizabeth quipped, “I’ve been coming up here for over 80 years.” As the visitor contemplated this information, he posed another question, “Well, if you’ve been coming here for 80 years, you must have met the Queen, right?”

In an instant, Her Majesty responded with a wink and a smile, “I haven’t, but Dick here meets her regularly.” This prompted the man to turn his attention to Mr. Griffin and inquire about the Queen’s demeanor.

Taking advantage of his extended time with the Queen, Mr. Griffin good-naturedly teased, “I mentioned that she could be a bit cantankerous at times, though she possesses a delightful sense of humor.”

Seizing the opportunity, the visitor wrapped his arm around Mr. Griffin and handed his camera to the Queen, asking her to capture a photograph of them together.

“After we swapped positions, I took a photo of them with the Queen. We didn’t reveal the truth and bid them farewell,” Mr. Griffin recounted.

Her Majesty then remarked to him that she wished she could be a “fly on the wall” when the man shared these pictures with his American acquaintances, amusingly anticipating their reaction when they eventually realized who she was.

