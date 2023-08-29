Queen Elizabeth II’s orders on King Charles’s divorce hurt Princess Diana

Queen Elizabeth II’s special letter, which was instrumental in Princess Diana’s divorce from King Charles, left her deeply enraged.

During a 1995 interview with Martin Bashir, the former Princess of Wales discussed her tumultuous marriage to Charles, a relationship that eventually led to their separation.

In the letter, the late Queen is believed to have conveyed, “I have consulted with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the prime minister, and, naturally, Charles. We have collectively concluded that divorce is the most suitable path for you.”

Reportedly, Diana perceived this communication as a push towards divorcing King Charles against her wishes.

Subsequently, Buckingham Palace formally announced their divorce in the same year.

The statement outlined, “After assessing the current circumstances, the Queen… shared their perspective, endorsed by the Duke of Edinburgh [the late Prince Philip], that an early divorce would be advisable.”

