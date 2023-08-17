Rajkummar Rao Discusses Playing Bhagat Singh: Aims to Portray Him Uniquely

Rajkummar Rao is eager to play Bhagat Singh in a movie.

He wants to present Bhagat Singh in a different way than what has been seen before.

He wants to take a fresh and unfamiliar approach to the role.

Rajkummar Rao, an exceptionally skilled actor, has carved a distinctive space in the film world through remarkable portrayals and significant movies. The recipient of the National Award is presently engaged in promoting the eagerly awaited Netflix comedy series titled “Guns and Gulaabs.”

In the show, Rajkummar Rao takes on the character of Panna Tippu, a mechanic from a small town. The film also features Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav in significant roles.

In a recent exclusive interview, the skilled actor delved deeply into his part in “Guns and Gulaabs,” upcoming ventures, and various other topics. During the conversation, Rajkummar Rao also shared insights about his aspirational role as Bhagat Singh. Check out the highlights of the discussion below:

During his interview, the actor from “Stree 2” shared his strong desire to take on the role of the nationalist leader and revolutionary, Bhagat Singh, in a movie. Expressing deep enthusiasm for the renowned figure and his remarkable journey, Rajkummar Rao aims to bring a fresh and unfamiliar portrayal of Bhagat Singh to the cinematic realm.

When queried about the authenticity of reports linking him to an upcoming biopic portraying the revolutionary figure, Rao affirmed that the role is indeed a desired aspiration for him.

“Of course, I’m very passionate about Bhagat Singh and his journey, and to present him on screen in a very different way than whatever you have seen till now, and it was great also. But, if I would ever do Bhagat Singh, it will be a very different take on his life and, me playing him as an actor,” the actor said.

