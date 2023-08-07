Rakesh Roshan Inspired by Aamir Khan’s Lagaan for Koi Mil Gaya

Koi Mil Gaya is the iconic film directed by Rakesh Roshan and starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

Last week, Koi Mil Gaya, the iconic film directed by Rakesh Roshan and starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, celebrated its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of captivating audiences. To commemorate this momentous occasion, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan, along with film trade expert Komal Nahta, graced the prestigious Masterclass event. During the event, hosted by Himesh Mankad, the trio shared fascinating anecdotes and trivia related to the beloved film.

Inspiration from Lagaan: Rakesh Roshan shared how Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan, starring Aamir Khan, played a significant role in inspiring him to create Koi Mil Gaya. After the success of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Rakesh Roshan was searching for fresh ideas but couldn’t find anything inspiring. However, everything changed when he attended a Lagaan premiere in South Africa. The film’s brilliance deeply moved him and changed his perspective. Rakesh Roshan realized he wanted to present Hrithik Roshan differently and decided to explore a unique storyline. Once Hrithik expressed interest in the project, the script came together in a remarkable 10-day sprint at Khandala, where the team worked in perfect harmony.

Emotional Response to Lagaan: Film trade expert Komal Nahta revealed Rakesh Roshan’s emotional reaction after watching Lagaan at Sun City during IIFA. Despite being another director’s film and featuring Aamir Khan, not Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan was so moved that he called Komal Nahta at around 12:30-1 AM (India time) to express his admiration. Rakesh Roshan’s emotional reaction showcased his selflessness as a filmmaker, praising another’s work with such depth that it brought tears to his eyes.

Koi Mil Gaya Re-Released: To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Koi Mil Gaya was re-released in select theaters across India on August 4, 2023. The film received an overwhelming response from audiences, reliving the magic of the iconic movie. Fans have the opportunity to watch Koi Mil Gaya in theaters until Thursday, the 10th of August.

As Koi Mil Gaya continues to enchant audiences with its heartwarming storyline and extraordinary performances, the film’s impact on Indian cinema remains unparalleled.

