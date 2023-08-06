Ryan Reynolds express his gratitude to Hugh Jackman on Last Day at Wrexham FC

Ryan Reynolds is showing his gratitude to Hugh Jackman.

Ryan Reynolds is showing his gratitude to Hugh Jackman. The 46-year-old actor, who is also a co-owner of Wrexham FC, playfully teased his fellow actor, Hugh Jackman, who is 54 years old. This happened through an Instagram post after Jackman attended Reynolds’ team’s first game in League 2 of the English Football League against MK Dons on Saturday. Even though Reynolds’ team didn’t win, he maintained a positive and optimistic attitude.

“Epic opening day at @wrexham_afc. The @mkdonsfc played like heroes,” Reynolds wrote in his caption following Wrexham’s 5-3 defeat.

“Big thanks to @thehughjackman for his first and last day as “Admiral Vice Football Operations Ombudsman” because I just found out you made the f—— title up. ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚔️,” he jokingly added.

Even though he doesn’t have plans to hire his friend for a full-time position at Wrexham, Ryan Reynolds seemed to have a great relationship with Hugh Jackman. Reynolds shared pictures of them from their day at Wrexham’s home ground, the SToK Racecourse in Wales.

In one photo, the two actors were seen smiling, their arms casually draped around each other. Reynolds’ post also featured a picture of them walking together on the stadium’s field, as well as another where they shared a hearty laugh within the venue. Additional pictures captured moments of the actors posing with fans who attended the match on Saturday. Reynolds also included a photo with his fellow co-owner, Rob McElhenney.

Jackman appeared to be thoroughly enjoying his time spent at his friend’s soccer club.

“FINALLY snagged an invite. Thanks, Wrex!” Jackman wrote in the caption of an Instagram post of photos from his visit to the match.

