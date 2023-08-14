Ryan Reynolds Rejects Barbie Movie Starring Ryan Gosling

Reynolds revealed why he occasionally lets people mistake him for Ben Affleck in a New York pizza place.

The actor humorously shared his experience of being mistaken for Ben Affleck.

His recent project includes Netflix’s sci-fi thriller “The Adam Project” released in 2022.

Ryan Reynolds is a household name in Hollywood. His approach of immersing himself in the characters has helped him earn popularity over the course of his decades-long career.

In a 2020 interview, the Deadpool actor explained why he rejected down one of the biggest films of all time.

In his career, the Adam Project actor has played a variety of characters. Fans are still awestruck by his devotion to wife Blake Lively and their four daughters.

Ryan Reynolds, as Blake stated in a speech on his fatherhood, is an inspiration to millions of people.

Even the most powerful superheroes in Hollywood might be mistaken for someone else. Despite the fact that Ryan Reynolds has established himself as an elite star, some New Yorkers still regard him as just another actor.

Reynolds said on the Dear Hank and John podcast in December 2020 that he occasionally gets confused for Ben Affleck.

He said, “There’s a pizza place in New York’s East Village that I’ve been going to for years. They think I’m Ben Affleck, and I’ve never told them otherwise. I don’t think it would go well if I told them the truth.”

Reynolds further added “I go about my business like everyone else. They think I’m Ben Affleck, and when they ask how J.Lo is, I’m like, Great, good. I get the pizza and leave.”

Reynolds also mentioned The Notebook actor Ryan Gosling, and he claimed that he gets confused with the famous Barbie actor, who plainly has blonde hair, but Reynolds has black hair.

Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds believes that the correct Ryan was cast in the famous film The Notebook because he believes that no one else could have made the film as successful as Gosling. Reynolds had this to say about it.

While the actor did not make a mistake, given that Ryan Gosling’s film grossed over $29 million at the box office. It was released in 2004 and stars Rachel McAdams as well.

Ryan Reynolds began performing when he was 19 years old. He began his acting career in tiny shows and soap operas, as opposed to Gosling, who began with the classic Disney animation Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

The Deadpool actor recalled, “I didn’t do anything as notable as the Mickey Mouse Club, but I did a sort of bad soap opera for teens called Fifteen for Nickelodeon. I remember getting paid $250 per week, and I thought I was the richest man on the planet.”

Ryan Reynolds is most known for his performance in the film Deadpool. He joined the franchise and the Marvel Cinematic Universe after getting critical accolades for his performance.

Reynolds was most recently seen in Netflix’s original sci-fi thriller The Adam Project, which was released in 2022.

He is currently concentrating on his team, Wrexham AFC, which he purchased with his old friend Rob McElhenney.

