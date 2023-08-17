Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to Feature Intriguing Connection with Christopher Nolan

Tiger 3 will have edge-of-the-seat action sequences.

Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Katrina Kaif, and Shah Rukh Khan star in the film.

Tiger 3 will premiere during Diwali festivities.

The creators of the highly anticipated Salman Khan-led movie, Tiger 3, are dedicated to ensuring its success. According to reports from ANI, the production team has enlisted the expertise of Hollywood action director Mark Scizak for the project. Mark is renowned for his collaboration with Christopher Nolan on films like Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises, adding an impressive touch to the upcoming action-packed film.

An insider informed the agency, “If you look at the line-up of action directors in Tiger 3, you will realise that producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma mean business. They want to give audiences a pulsating action spectacle as the best of the best names from Hollywood are now part of this film. Mark Scizak, who has previously worked with Christopher Nolan, is part of this film too! The scale of this film will be epic!”

Allegedly, Chris Barnes, a Hollywood action coordinator renowned for his contributions to the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame,” has joined the crew of “Tiger 3.” Additionally, the film has purportedly enlisted the expertise of esteemed stunt specialist Richard Burden, known for his exceptional work on films like “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight,” the upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon” directed by Martin Scorsese, and the Brad Pitt-starring “Bullet Train.”

An insider had previously informed the agency regarding Tiger 3 that, “Tiger 3 has the biggest heavyweights to craft action sequences. So, you can expect edge-of-the-seat action that will blow your mind. It is a theatrical film with an unmatched scale that will appeal to everyone who loves Hindi cinema.”

Salman Khan is set to return as the beloved character Tiger in the upcoming action-packed film. Emraan Hashmi will take on the role of the antagonist, while Katrina Kaif is set to reprise her character Zoya. Adding to the excitement, Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo appearance as Pathaan in the movie.

Tiger 3 marks the latest installment in the Tiger series and contributes to the expansive YRF Spy Universe. Under the direction of Maneesh Sharma, the movie is set to premiere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu during the upcoming Diwali festivities.

