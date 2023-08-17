Farhan Akhtar On Leading Lady For “Don 3” Opposite Ranveer Singh

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar recently unveiled one of the most anticipated movies of the past decade, confirming the production of Don 3. Initially, he tantalized fans with the iconic Don theme and the number ‘3’ logo, signaling the official revival of Don 3. The surprise was complete as he revealed Ranveer Singh as the new Don, even though a teaser has already showcased the actor’s look for the film. However, the female lead’s identity remains undisclosed. Amid speculations that Kiara Advani might be cast opposite Ranveer, Farhan Akhtar has shared insights about the casting process.

In a recent interview, Farhan acknowledged the ongoing process of selecting the lead heroine but refrained from prematurely revealing her name. He stated, “Well, it’s all work in progress. I don’t wanna get ahead of myself and say something that I may have to take back for any other reason but as and when it happens, you’ll know.”

Previous reports had indicated that Kiara Advani had engaged in discussions with the makers and had even visited the Excel Entertainment office, producers of Don 3, suggesting her potential involvement. Although Kiara is said to have given a verbal agreement to the script, her character will not be taking up Priyanka Chopra’s role of Roma. This adds to Kiara Advani’s growing list of accomplishments as she secures roles in high-budget films like War 2 and Game Changer.

Regarding the teaser video, Farhan Akhtar shared, “We just made an announcement because I do believe that it’s nice for Ranveer to have this moment where he just lets the world know that he is playing Don. People will slowly but surely start understanding what we are gonna do with him so we need a little bit of time on that.”

Discussing the upcoming film, Farhan revealed that the script and screenplay are ready, promising action, thrills, and a captivating story. He emphasized the audience’s anticipation to see how Ranveer Singh embodies the role. Farhan explained, “That’s something we are really focused on to try and find the right kind of tonality for him.” Don 3 is projected to commence filming in 2025.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.