Sam Asghari Acting As A Spy for Britney Spears’ Dad Amid Conservatorship?

Amid the ongoing acrimonious split between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, reports have surfaced suggesting that Asghari may have been acting as a spy on behalf of Britney’s estranged father, Jamie Spears.

According to reports, suspicions arose that Asghari might have been covertly collaborating with Jamie to perpetuate Britney’s 13-year conservatorship and keep her trapped within it.

A source revealed that contradicted these allegations concerning the 29-year-old aspiring actor. The insider stated, “The rumor that Sam was feeding information to Jamie Spears is not true and cannot be substantiated.”

Amid their ongoing divorce proceedings, Spears and Asghari, the 29-year-old Iranian-American model, had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California after five years of dating. However, the divorce has grown bitter, with sources suggesting that Asghari might threaten to reveal secrets about the 41-year-old “Baby One More Time” musician unless she provides him with additional compensation beyond their prenuptial agreement.

Britney, a Grammy-winning artist, has openly expressed her resentment towards her father for curtailing her autonomy through the conservatorship while simultaneously benefiting financially from her hard work.

In November 2021, the singer’s conservatorship was terminated following an extensive legal battle regarding her mental capacity to manage her $60 million estate.

Currently, as per the reports, Britney remains in contact only with her brother Bryan, who has stepped in to support her during the divorce proceedings.

