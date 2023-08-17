Sam Asghari To File For Divorce Amid Rumors OF Britney Spears’ Cheating

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari reportedly engaged in a heated argument linked to allegations of infidelity, which ultimately led to the dissolution of their marriage.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, Asghari confronted Spears nearly a week ago after rumors circulated that she had been unfaithful. The model reportedly put faith in these rumors, despite their validity being uncertain.

This confrontation escalated into a “severe argument involving accusations of cheating,” resulting in Asghari leaving their shared home.

A source with “direct knowledge” at that time informed the mentioned outlet that “it’s just a matter of time before Sam initiates divorce proceedings.”

Insiders also disclosed that Asghari’s patience had worn thin with Spears, as she displayed erratic behaviour in public on occasion. The identity of the man involved in Spears’ alleged infidelity remains unknown.

However, reports previously uncovered the singer’s history of cheating in 2022. The publication reported that Spears exhibited peculiar behaviour due to jealousy over her ex, Justin Timberlake.

Following their breakup, Spears reportedly displayed signs of jealousy upon seeing Timberlake with All Saints star Nicole Appleton. Timberlake’s “Cry Me A River” music video, which depicted revenge on a disloyal love interest bearing a striking resemblance to Spears, had left her emotionally wounded.

Advertisement

Hollywood make-up artist Julianne Kaye recalled, “She was very, very, very upset [about the video]. Very hurt.”

Kaye expressed the opinion that Timberlake mishandled the situation, causing Spears significant distress. She believed he used the video to present his perspective to the world, without considering the complexities of their relationship.

Kaye also touched upon Spears’ growing jealousy towards Appleton, stating, “I knew they had some issues. She had her questions about who he was with because stuff would be out in the press. They were very famous. So he’d be out with some girl from All Saints and she’d get very jealous, you know what I’m saying?”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement