Scooter Braun & Taylor Swift Feud: Ariana Grande & Demi Lovato Voice Their Concerns

Around two weeks ago, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato terminated their professional association with the contentious manager Scooter Braun. This decision aligned them with other high-profile figures such as Idina Menzel and, according to certain accounts, Justin Bieber.

The discontent of these two artists appeared to stem from Braun’s actions concerning Taylor Swift. In 2019, Swift publicly criticized Braun, accusing him of ‘bullying’ and ‘depriving’ her of her ‘life’s work.’ An unnamed insider shared with Us Weekly, “Demi and Ariana were upset when Scooter bought Taylor’s masters, and things started going downhill from then on.”

Braun’s media entity, Ithaca Holdings, secured the Big Machine Label Group from Scott Borchetta for a sum of $300 million, which encompassed Swift’s initial six albums.

Swift articulated her frustration in a lengthy Tumblr post, stating, “Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

Grande had been under Braun’s management for a decade, while Lovato’s tenure lasted six years. Both singers shared the perception that their manager exhibited a lack of focus. Another insider informed Us Weekly, “Scooter [has] really only [been] there for his clients when they’re touring because that’s when he makes the most money.” The same source cautioned that it’s only a matter of time before he loses even more clients.

Preceding events revealed that Braun had been dedicating attention to his new ventures, assuming an elevated role as the CEO of Hybe America. A source insisted that “Scooter’s team at [his entertainment and marketing company] SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

