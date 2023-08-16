Shah Rukh Khan Applauds Gauri Khan’s Parenting Skills

Shah Rukh Khan credits wife Gauri Khan for Suhana’s book launch joy.

Suhana’s Bollywood debut nears, parents Shah Rukh and Gauri express pride.

Gauri Khan shares event clip, mentions life coming full circle with Suhana’s participation.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan attributed complete credit to his wife Gauri Khan when she expressed her sense of fulfillment after witnessing their daughter Suhana Khan as a guest at a book launch event. Suhana is on the brink of making her Bollywood debut. Shah Rukh and Gauri frequently discuss their children on various social media platforms.

Gauri Khan posted a news video clip of the event with Suhana and shared it on Twitter, “The first event I ever attended with @iamsrk was a book launch… and now watching Suhana speak at another such event has made me feel like life has come full circle!”

Shah Rukh Khan said, “Yeah the circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. You’ve done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!”

In a separate tweet, Shah Rukh Khan extended his backing to the Fighter team. The movie, directed by Sidharth Anand, who also directed Pathaan, features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in leading roles.

He shared, “Wow this Threesome of @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is looking Awesome. All the best Duggu and Sid. Keep winning the fights, both of u….with love.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are parents to three children. Their eldest son, Aryan Khan, is involved in various businesses and is also preparing for his entry into Bollywood as a filmmaker. Their daughter, Suhana, is set to make her debut in Netflix’s production “The Archies.” At the same time, their youngest son, AbRam, is presently enrolled in school.

Suhana recently participated in an event where actor Koel Purie introduced her debut book titled “Clearly Invisible In Paris.” Koel is also associated with The Archies, where she portrays the character of Alice Cooper. Discussing her interactions with Suhana and fellow colleagues during their time on the set, Koel shared with the media, “Suhana will be helping me launch my book in Mumbai. She has become a good friend, as are Agastya, Khushi, and Vedang. It was really really fun to work with them. They are good kids ….I sound like such an aunty saying that! I am never an aunty, but these kids….they are very focused.”

