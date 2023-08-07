Shah Rukh Khan Teases Fans with New Sneak Peeks of ‘Jawan’ Film

Jawan is a highly anticipated movie of 2023.

The movie is directed by Atlee and stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

Jawan is scheduled to release on September 7, 2023.

Advertisement

The movie “Jawan,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a leading role, has generated significant anticipation as one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2023. The buzz surrounding the project has been consistently high since its initial announcement.

The unveiling of the Jawan Prevue on June 10 was met with enthusiastic acclaim from fans across social media platforms. Enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Shah Rukh Khan’s captivating new persona on the grand cinematic stage.

Under the direction of Atlee, this collaboration marks Shah Rukh’s inaugural partnership with the esteemed filmmaker from the South. Recently, the megastar shared fresh glimpses from “Jawan,” effectively maintaining the excitement and eagerness surrounding the movie.

Some time back, Shah Rukh Khan used his Instagram account to reveal fresh sneak peeks from the highly anticipated movie “Jawan.” He posted a video showcasing these glimpses.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) Advertisement

SRK wrote, “30 days to go…These too shall pass….Tick…Tock…. #1MonthToJawan #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” The video, containing a compilation of scenes from the film, has swiftly captured the attention of social media users, creating a significant impact.

Immediately after Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the latest clips from ‘Jawan’, fans wasted no time in responding. One fan expressed their thoughts, “Can’t wait Sir.” Another one commented, “Arre ready ready.” “RESPECT BUTTON FOR SRK,” wrote one fan. “SRK The Father of Bollywood,” A fourth fan left a comment, while the rest expressed their appreciation with fire and heart-hand emojis.

Highlighting the sneak peek of “Jawan,” viewers are treated to electrifying action scenes, spectacular musical interludes, and a mesmerizing rendition of Shah Rukh’s classic track, “Beqarar Karke.” The introduction of SRK’s striking ‘bald’ appearance gained immense popularity following the preview’s debut. Adding to the mounting anticipation, the movie poster showcases the actor, donning a gray tee beneath a red-black checkered shirt, gripping two guns in a powerful stance.

Advertisement

Jawan, scheduled for a September 7, 2023 release, is being helmed by Gauri Khan as producer, with Gaurav Verma serving as co-producer. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the movie boasts a star-studded ensemble featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover. Additionally, Deepika Padukone makes a noteworthy guest appearance. The film is all set for a global theatrical launch in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Also Read Surbhi Jyoti Stuns in Mesmerizing Green Ethnic Wear Surbhi Jyoti stuns in a mesmerizing green ethnic wear look. The diva...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.