Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Flaunts Casual Style in Goa Vacation

Suhana Khan, the star kid, is preparing for her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s movie “The Archies” this year. While her film is yet to be released, she has already amassed a significant fan base and received immense love and support. Currently, she is enjoying a vacation in Goa with her cousin Alia Chibba.

The 23-year-old celebrity’s daughter is currently enjoying a vacation in Goa with her cousin, Alia Chibba. Her stylish and trendy attire, complemented by silver hoops and beachy curls, has caught the attention of social media users as her photos and videos continue to circulate online. The rising star also shared moments from her Goa trip on her Instagram stories.

Zoya Akhtar, renowned for her recent web-series “Made In Heaven,” is set to launch a star-studded project featuring Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, alongside Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi’s daughter, and Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson. During the TUDUM event in Brazil, the cast presented a sneak peek of the film’s teaser.

Excited about the project, Suhana shared a throwback reel on Instagram, reminiscing about their wonderful trip to Sao Paulo. The reel showcased Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot, creating anticipation for the upcoming film.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram to show support for his daughter’s upcoming film, The Archies, expected to release later this year.

The Pathaan actor shared the film’s teaser and gave a heartfelt shout-out to Suhana Khan, “From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions.”

The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is highly engaged on social media, tirelessly promoting his daughter’s debut film in various ways.

