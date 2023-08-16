Soha Ali Khan Shares Glimpse of Saif Ali Khan’s Birthday Cake Cutting

Saif Ali Khan celebrates birthday at home after European vacation with wife Kareena and kids.

Soha Ali Khan shares a glimpse of Saif cutting his birthday cake with Jeh and Inaaya.

Little Jeh steals the spotlight with his delighted expression at the chocolate cake.

On August 16, Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is marking his birthday, receiving heartfelt wishes from his fans and loved ones across social media platforms. Following a luxurious vacation in Europe, Saif has come back to Mumbai and is celebrating his special day at home.

His wife, the actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their children – Taimur, Jeh, Ibrahim, and Sara Ali Khan – are by his side for the celebration. Earlier today, Saif’s sister and fellow actress Soha Ali Khan posted on social media, offering a sneak peek into the birthday festivities.

On Instagram, Soha Ali Khan posted a picture featuring Saif, alongside little Jeh and Inaaya, the daughter of her and Kunal Kemmu. The image captures Saif cutting his birthday cake with Jeh’s assistance, while Inaaya stands beside them in a pink dress adorned with a sparkling hairband.

Interestingly, it was little Jeh who became the center of attention, as his delighted expression upon seeing the chocolate cake stole the spotlight.

In the accompanying caption, Soha wrote, “Here’s to having your cake and eating it too – and also to sharing it with those who are so evidently eager to partake!! Happy birthday bhai (cake emoji along with a red heart and star emoji).”

Immediately following her sharing of the image, admirers were observed expressing their delight. One fan penned, “Happy Birthday 90’s Champ. God Bless you always.” Another fan commented, “Beautiful birthday special.” Others were observed using red heart emojis in their interactions.

Some time back, Saif’s children, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, were observed arriving at his residence to mark the special event. The siblings were witnessed bringing numerous balloons and a cake to celebrate their father’s special day. The balloons featured adorable messages such as ‘best dad’ and ‘I love dad’.

Saif Ali Khan’s most recent appearance was in the movie “Adipurush,” where he starred alongside Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. His upcoming projects include “Devara” with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Today, the initial glimpse of Saif was revealed through a poster, generating significant anticipation among his fans. This venture will also mark his introduction to the Telugu film industry.

