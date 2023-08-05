Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag Applaud Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer Trailer

The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film “Ghoomer” was released last week.

The trailer received positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Ghoomer also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi.

Abhishek Bachchan is set to portray a cricket coach in his upcoming film “Ghoomer,” directed by R Balki. This marks Junior Bachchan’s debut in the sports drama genre. Starring alongside Saiyami Kher, the much-anticipated movie narrates the story of a paraplegic athlete who defies challenges to rise as a star bowler for the Indian women’s cricket team under her coach’s tutelage.

The makers recently unveiled the official trailer of Ghoomer across various social media platforms. From AB’s admirers to his companions in the Hindi film realm, the trailer received abundant acclaim and well-wishes for Bachchan and the Ghoomer team. Intriguingly, the trailer also created a sensation in cricket circles, with legendary players such as Sourav Ganguly, Virendra Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh expressing immense admiration for the trailer in reactions that are truly noteworthy.

Last Friday, Abhishek Bachchan posted the official trailer of Ghoomer on his Twitter account, along with a message “Baayein haath ka khel. #GhoomerTrailer out now!”.

As the actor’s comments section was flooded with millions of fans and followers, experienced cricketers including Sourav Ganguly, Virendra Sehwag, and Yuvraj took to their social media feeds to share the trailer and extend their support to the star of the film “Guru.”

Yuvraj Singh posted on Twitter on Saturday, sharing the official trailer along with a caption, “All the best @juniorbachchan @SaiyamiKher @Imangadbedi for #Ghoomer looking forward to watching the movie very soon!” “Thank you my brother,” the Yuva star replied as he reacted to Yuvi’s tweet.

Coming from one of my favourite sportsman this is very high praise. Thank you so much, Dada. 🤗 https://t.co/Xc62wQ35N2 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) August 5, 2023

The ex-captain and cricket legend Sourav Ganguly also shared the trailer of Ghoomer, praising it as ‘brilliant.’ Posting on Twitter, Ganguly mentioned, “One of my favourite actors .. Abhishek .. the trailer looks brilliant ..waiting for the full film ..must see for everyone .. god.” “Coming from one of my favourite sportsman this is very high praise. Thank you so much, Dada,” Abhishek expressed his joy in response to Ganguly’s tweet.

Referring to the trailer of ‘Lovely’, cricket star Virender Sehwag, affectionately known as Viru paaji, posted on Twitter, “I never took spinners seriously but this one looks special. Waiting to watch the film. Lovely #GhoomerTrailer.” Responding to Sehwag’s tweet, AB wrote, “Hahaha. You will take her very seriously after you see the film. Promise!!! Thank you. So happy you liked it.”

Hahaha. You will take her very seriously after you see the film. Promise!!! Thank you. So happy you liked it. 🤗 @virendersehwag https://t.co/8CyplMP6B3 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) August 5, 2023

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, Ghoomer also includes significant roles played by Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi. The film’s official trailer is set to be unveiled in three days, and the movie is scheduled for release on August 18th.

