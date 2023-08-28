Taylor Swift Jokes About Interruption in Nod to Kanye West Feud

Taylor Swift referenced Kanye West during her Mexico City concert.

She joked that the only way to interrupt her is by chanting her name.

Taylor Swift jokingly reveals ‘the only way to be interrupted’.

During her performance at Mexico City’s Foro Sol stadium as part of The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift playfully referred to her past conflict with Kanye West. Starting the international leg of her tour, she took a pause to thank her fans for their consistent support over time.

As she talked about the inspiration behind The Eras Tour, the crowd’s cheers joined in, leading to Swift’s trademark surprised facial expression.

In response to the endearing interruption, Swift humorously alluded to the 2009 VMAs incident, recalling when West interrupted her acceptance speech.

“People chanting your name, it’s really the only way to be interrupted,” With that, she redirected her focus back to the piano. “And I would know.”

The “Karma” artist shared a lighthearted comment, marking 14 years since the well-known incident with West at the VMAs.

During the 2009 VMAs, when Swift’s victory for her “You Belong With Me” video was announced, West took the microphone from her and voiced his preference for Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” video.

This interruption sparked a feud that lasted years, influencing how their interactions were perceived by the public.

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!” he said. “One of the best videos of all time!”

Following the event, the 19-year-old Swift said, “I was standing on stage and I was really excited because I’d just won the award and then I was really excited because Kanye West was on stage … and then I wasn’t excited anymore after that.”

