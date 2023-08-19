Cruise’s association with Scientology has distanced himself from religion.

John Travolta, Nancy Cartwright, and Elisabeth Moss have also been linked to Scientology.

Cruise even embarked on a campaign to secure Scientology’s recognition as a religion in Europe.

For a long time, Tom Cruise has been connected to a religion called Scientology. But now, it seems like something big has changed.

The famous actor hasn’t been going to the Scientology place in the UK, even though he’s been living in England. People used to think of Tom Cruise and Scientology together, but now he doesn’t seem as close to it.

Tom Cruise is currently really happy about the success of his movie “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.”

According to a report from The Daily Star, people are wondering if Tom Cruise has left the Scientology religion. He hasn't gone to the Scientology place in the UK for around three years, even though he's been in the same country. This has made people think he might not be part of Scientology anymore. Before, he was like the face of the religion, but now he seems to be moving away from it.