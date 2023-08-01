Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Epic Comeback in Dulhania 3

Varun and Alia have expressed their desire to collaborate again.

Director Shashank Khaitan is currently developing a script for them.

Varun and Alia made their debut together in Student of the Year.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have become one of Bollywood’s most beloved onscreen pairs since their first film, Student of the Year. Audiences have adored their chemistry from the beginning.

The first two films in their Dulhania franchise, directed by Shashank Khaitan, were massive box office hits, and fans eagerly anticipated their reunion for the third installment. Now, Varun has shared a development update on Dulhania 3. Here’s what it is.

Amidst promoting his latest release, Bawaal, actor Varun Dhawan, along with co-star Janhvi Kapoor and director Nitesh Tiwari, had an exclusive interview. During the interview, a fan from the audience inquired about another Dulhania film with Alia Bhatt.

Varun expressed his desire to collaborate with Alia again and revealed that director Shashank Khaitan is currently developing a script for them.

He said, “I feel that’s something that we have all discussed as a team a lot; we definitely want to do it. At the same time, we want to get something that is going to be damn good to make sure that all of you also are very excited to see that. So, there is work that keeps happening on it. Shashank is on it, he is trying to crack a script that will be good enough for mine and her comeback. It’s a work in progress and we would love to work with each other again, we have spoken about it.”

Varun Dhawan also showed support for Alia’s recent release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, encouraging fans to watch it in theaters. Furthermore, he assured his own fans that he would soon be working on a romantic comedy film.

Last week, Varun attended a special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and expressed his admiration for Alia and Ranveer Singh’s performances in the film on his Instagram account.

Varun and Alia made their debut together in the film Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar, which hit the screens in 2012.

They later collaborated on the romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, directed by Shashank Khaitan, and its sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Their last on-screen appearance together was in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank in 2019. Although Varun has a cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, there are no scenes featuring him with Alia.

