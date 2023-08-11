Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Who is Harry Styles’ new rumored girlfriend?

Who is Harry Styles’ new rumored girlfriend?

Articles
Advertisement
Who is Harry Styles’ new rumored girlfriend?

Who is Harry Styles’ rumored girlfriend?

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have sparked relationship rumors recently.
  • Here’s everything you need to know about Taylor Russell.

People think that Harry Styles and Taylor Russell might be dating. They were seen together in London, holding hands, and there are photos of them on TikTok.

Advertisement

People started talking about their relationship online. They were also seen walking around the town the next day.

Advertisement

While people are talking a lot about Taylor Russell possibly dating Harry Styles, it’s important to remember that she is also really good at her own job as an artist.

Advertisement

Taylor Russell was born in Canada and originally wanted to be a ballet dancer or painter. However, when she turned 18, she started learning how to act.

Advertisement

People don’t know when Taylor Russell and Harry Styles first met, but people started talking about them in June 2023 when they were seen walking in Vienna.

Then, Taylor went to Harry’s concert and partied in a special tent on July 8. On August 9, they were seen kissing at the premiere of a play called The Effort, which made people think they might be dating even more.

Also Read

Joe Cole quit Peaky Blinders because of Cillian Murphy’s dominance
Joe Cole quit Peaky Blinders because of Cillian Murphy’s dominance

Joe Cole's exited Peaky Blinders beacuse of Cillian Murphy's dominance. Murphy's breakthrough...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story