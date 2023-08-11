Who is Harry Styles’ new rumored girlfriend?

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have sparked relationship rumors recently.

Here’s everything you need to know about Taylor Russell.

People think that Harry Styles and Taylor Russell might be dating. They were seen together in London, holding hands, and there are photos of them on TikTok.

Advertisement

People started talking about their relationship online. They were also seen walking around the town the next day.

Advertisement While people are talking a lot about Taylor Russell possibly dating Harry Styles, it’s important to remember that she is also really good at her own job as an artist. Advertisement Taylor Russell was born in Canada and originally wanted to be a ballet dancer or painter. However, when she turned 18, she started learning how to act. Advertisement People don’t know when Taylor Russell and Harry Styles first met, but people started talking about them in June 2023 when they were seen walking in Vienna. Then, Taylor went to Harry’s concert and partied in a special tent on July 8. On August 9, they were seen kissing at the premiere of a play called The Effort, which made people think they might be dating even more. Also Read Joe Cole quit Peaky Blinders because of Cillian Murphy’s dominance Joe Cole's exited Peaky Blinders beacuse of Cillian Murphy's dominance. Murphy's breakthrough... Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement