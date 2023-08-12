Advertisement
Wonder Woman 3 claims by Gal Gadot refuted by DC Studios

Wonder Woman 3 claims by Gal Gadot refuted by DC Studios

DC Studios has contradicted recent statements made by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot concerning the production of the instalment of the Wonder Woman 3 franchise.

The actress had recently alluded to the progress of Wonder Woman 3, revealing that she had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran from DC Studios.

However, several sources within DC Studios have denied any ongoing development of Wonder Woman 3.

Gal Gadot’s Statement on Creating Wonder Woman 3 During an interview, Gal Gadot disclosed that in her discussions with Gunn and Safran, she was informed that DC Studios was not actively pursuing the creation of Wonder Woman 3.

The actress went on to share, “I have a great affection for portraying Wonder Woman, and based on what I was told during the meeting, it appears that we won’t be moving forward with the third instalment of the series.”

She further mentioned that Gunn and Safran expressed their admiration for her portrayal of Wonder Woman and stated that they would not be proceeding with the development of Wonder Woman 3 involving her.

The Wonder Woman Franchise Gal Gadot’s rendition of Wonder Woman made its debut in Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Her character’s popularity led to her starring in standalone films, including Wonder Woman in 2017 and Wonder Woman 1984 in 2020.

