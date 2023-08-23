Zendaya talks about Performing at Coachella

Zendaya spoke candidly about her experience performing at Coachella.

The actress is known for her role in “Challengers.”

She revealed that she has had negative experiences with the music industry.

Advertisement

Zendaya spoke candidly about her experience performing at Coachella earlier this year, describing it as both challenging and “special.”

In an interview with ELLE, the actress, known for her role in “Challengers,” discussed her performance at Coachella in April, where she joined Labrinth onstage to sing their collaborations “All for Us” and “I’m Tired,” featured in season 2 of “Euphoria.”

For Zendaya, this experience was significant because it marked her first live onstage performance since her teenage years. She revealed that she has had negative experiences with the music industry and had hesitated to return to the stage. However, she also recognized that she couldn’t avoid it forever.

Although she faced technical difficulties during the Coachella performance, not being able to hear herself through her earpiece, Zendaya managed to shift her perspective.

She recalled telling herself, “I had to be like, ‘Dude, take a second and look at how special this is. These people are giving you so much love and energy. I’ve never experienced that before. That blew my mind.’”

Zendaya emphasized the importance of enjoying the moment and not dwelling on technical issues, saying, “It’s not going to be perfect. You haven’t been onstage in front of that many people ever in your life. Enjoy the fact that you did it. You got over your fear. You did it, and these people enjoyed it with you, gave you love and energy, and were excited that you were there. That’s enough.”

Advertisement

In the interview, Zendaya also discussed her role in the upcoming drama “Challengers,” where she portrays Tashi, a tennis star turned coach who becomes entangled in a love triangle with her husband and ex-boyfriend. She described it as a step into a more mature role and welcomed the challenge it presented.

“Challengers” was initially set for release on September 15, 2023, but it has been rescheduled to April 26, 2024, due to ongoing strikes in the entertainment industry. The movie has garnered attention for its provocative trailer featuring a passionate entanglement between the three main characters set to Rihanna’s “S&M.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Zendaya Lights Up Our Hearts With Her Incredible Green Outfits Zendaya is a popular actress and fashion icon. Zendaya is renowned for...