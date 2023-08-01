Zoya Akhtar Denies Jee Le Zaraa Shelving; Awaits Schedule Confirmation

Jee Le Zaraa is still in the works, but the release date is uncertain.

Priyanka Chopra may no longer be a part of the film.

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are still attached to the project.

Amidst rumors of Jee Le Zaraa possibly being shelved due to Priyanka Chopra’s date issues, Zoya Akhtar has refuted the speculations, according to reports. While Priyanka Chopra’s exit from the film had caused speculation, Zoya has denied any shelving plans. Additionally, there have been reports of another leading actress replacing Priyanka in the all-female buddy road movie, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Jee Le Zaraa, co-written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will mark Farhan Akhtar’s return to directing after Don 2 (2011). The film’s announcement coincided with the 20th-anniversary celebration of Farhan’s directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai, in 2021.

Zoya Akhtar clarified, “We’re just waiting for the dates,” when asked about the status of Jee Le Zaraa. While she hasn’t clarified whether the film will be made with the same cast, or whether Priyanka has walked out of the project, Zoya did make sure that the film is happening for sure.

Farhan was in discussions with Aamir Khan, who is currently on an acting hiatus and concentrating on his production company. Aamir Khan Productions is supporting the remake of Campeones, a 2018 Spanish sports dramedy directed by Javier Fesser, which was titled Champions in its English translation.

Initially, Aamir Khan was contemplating casting Salman Khan for the lead role in a film. However, due to date conflicts, he has now approached his Dil Chahta Hai director, Farhan Akhtar, for the part. Although Farhan has expressed interest, the casting for the movie has not been finalized yet.

After completing his acting commitments, Farhan Akhtar is expected to make a comeback as a director, but not with Jee Le Zaraa. Instead, he is likely to direct Don 3, the third installment of his renowned action thriller franchise. While Shah Rukh Khan, who portrayed the titular character in the previous two films, has allegedly stepped away from the third part, Ranveer Singh is currently the top contender to lead Don 3.

“Farhan Akhtar is completely cooperating with the leads and not pressuring anybody. A call on the prospects of Jee Le Zara will be taken once all three leads have a common date of the shoot. There could be some changes in the casting as well,” according to reports.

