Aagha Ali Brilliantly Replicates Ali Zafar’s Voice, Leaves Fans Amazed

Aagha Ali is a talented and handsome Pakistani actor who has graced the small screen many times with his brilliant performances. Aagha worked in many famous dramas with many top actresses in the industry. Not many know that Agha is also a great singer. He sang the OST of Judaiyaan and mesmerized everyone with his singing skills. Aagha is an adored star and has a significant fan following.

Aagha recently introduced another talent to his fans and once again delighted everyone. Agha has the talent to mimic people flawlessly. Agha made an appearance at Momin Saqib’s show and replicated the voice of Pakistani singer Ali Zafar in a brilliant way.

He disclosed that when he closes his eyes, he even finds himself unable to recognize if it’s his or Ali Zafar’s voice because his imitation of Ali’s voice is exactly the same as his own voice.

Here is how people responded to his mimic:

On the professional front, Aagha Ali was last seen in the drama series Zakham, Bhagam Bhaag, and Love Life ka Law.