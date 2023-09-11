Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome 3’ Shoot Paused Amid Payment Dispute

Welcome 3 is the third installment in the Welcome film franchise.

The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz Nadiadwala.

The film’s production has been halted due to non-payment of dues by Firoz Nadiadwala.

After the 2007 superhit film “Welcome” directed by Anees Bazmee, the director later delighted fans with a sequel titled “Welcome Back.” Now, the third installment, “Welcome To The Jungle” (Welcome 3), is scheduled to hit theaters next year.

Akshay Kumar recently unveiled the movie with a humorous promo featuring him and a stellar cast including Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, and more. However, the film’s production was halted due to non-payment of dues raised by FWICE on behalf of Firoz Nadiadwala.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has called upon Jyoti Deshpande, the CEO of Viacom 18, and various actors and technicians involved in Firoz Nadiadwala’s film “Welcome to the Jungle” (also known as “Welcome 3”).

The FWICE is urging them to take action to ensure that producer Firoz Nadiadwala settles the outstanding payment owed to filmmaker Anees Bazmee, as his checks have bounced. FWICE had previously issued a non-cooperation notice against Firoz Nadiadwala three years ago.

The President of FWICE stated, “We have informed all the actors of the film, including Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani that the federation has issued a non-cooperation on Firoz Nadiadwala for defaulting payments and that they should not shoot for the film unless pending dues of Rs 2 cr is cleared for the technicians.”

He further added, “We issued non-cooperation in 2015, but will implement it now, as he has finally begun work on his next film and we will not allow him to shoot it till the payment is cleared.”

The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani. Additionally, singers Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi will make appearances in the film.

“Welcome 3” is scheduled for release on December 20, 2024. The film will be produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz Nadiadwala and will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

