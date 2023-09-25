Ali Zafar To Craft A Spectacular Soundtrack For World Cup 2023

Ali Zafar announced to create a song for the upcoming World Cup.

Ali expressed gratitude to those who have trusted him.

Ali invited new composers, lyricists, and producers to collaborate with him.

Advertisement

Renowned Pakistani artist, Ali Zafar, has responded to fan demand by announcing his intention to create a song for the upcoming World Cup. The decision was prompted by the lukewarm reception of the official World Cup anthem among netizens.

In a video message shared on the social platform X, Ali Zafar expressed his gratitude to those who have shown faith in him. He acknowledged the need for an exceptional song for the 2023 World Cup in India and mentioned that he has a compelling idea for a masterpiece.

To achieve this, Ali Zafar called upon new composers, lyricists, and producers to collaborate with him on the project. He emphasized the significance of cricket in the lives of the Pakistani people, highlighting the rarity of celebratory opportunities and the sense of blessing that comes with the national team’s success.

Hello all, Firstly thank you for the love and faith. Advertisement Keeping in mind your thoughts and wishes for the World Cup cricket anthem, I have an idea on how we can create a masterpiece together. Check out the link below. It’s an exciting experiment that can work wonders if done… pic.twitter.com/HqLyJxdSEE — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 24, 2023

Ali Zafar’s past track record includes creating a widely popular song for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that resonated not only within Pakistan but also with a global audience. This history of crafting anthems that strike a chord with the public makes him a fitting choice for this endeavour, given the common disappointment associated with official cricket anthems.

Also Read Ali Zafar hints at World Cup anthem amid backlash over official song Ali Zafar hints at making World Cup anthem. Public is disappointed with...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.