Ali Zafar hints at World Cup anthem amid backlash over official song

Renowned Pakistani musician and actor, Ali Zafar, has sparked excitement among cricket and music enthusiasts by suggesting the possibility of creating the anthem for the 2023 World Cup.

This comes in response to widespread disappointment with the official anthem, which left many fans unsatisfied.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the official anthem, titled “Dil Jashn Bole,” for the 2023 World Cup recently. However, a majority of cricket fans expressed their dissatisfaction on social media. The anthem featured a star-studded appearance by renowned Indian actor Ranveer Singh and was a collaboration with Bollywood composer Pritam.

Ali Zafar, known for his significant contributions to Pakistan’s music industry, shared his thoughts on the matter on social media. He discussed the role of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its sponsors in shaping such endeavors, emphasizing that creating a memorable anthem is a collective effort involving various stakeholders.

He stated, “If my country requires my contribution, I have always been ready. However, I have my own ideas and approach.” This willingness to contribute to the World Cup anthem underscores Ali Zafar’s patriotism and commitment to serving his nation through his art.

He also acknowledged the complexities of corporate involvement in creative projects, saying, “Corporate culture has its own pros and cons that I won’t comment on.” He concluded by saying, “But if it didn’t bring joy,” leaving fans eagerly awaiting further details about his potential involvement in crafting an alternative anthem for the prestigious event.

Ali Zafar has a history of creating anthems for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country’s premier T20 cricket tournament. He composed and performed the first-ever PSL anthem, “Ab Khel Ke Dikha,” for the inaugural season in 2016, followed by “Ab Khel Jamay Ga” for the second season in 2017, and “Dil Se Jaan Laga De” for the 2018 season.

It’s worth noting that the ICC World Cup 2023 will take place in India, featuring 10 teams competing for the title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and final. The tournament will follow a round-robin format with all teams playing against each other in 45 league matches. The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Mumbai and Kolkata, respectively, with reserve days for the semi-finals and final.

