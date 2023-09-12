Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Cool NYC Selfie Moment

Ranbir & Alia are on vacation in New York City with their daughter.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, a widely adored celebrity couple, often share affectionate moments in public, catching the attention of their dedicated fan base. Despite their substantial social media following, the couple prefers to maintain a private personal life. Currently, Alia and Ranbir are enjoying a vacation in New York City with their daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Various photos and videos of the couple taking selfies with their fans in the city continue to surface, thanks to fan clubs and paparazzi. Recently, another fan club shared a picture of the couple posing for a selfie with one of their admirers.

On the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan club dedicated to Ranbir Kapoor, called ‘RanbirIsLife,’ posted a photo featuring the actor and his spouse, actress Alia Bhatt. The image captures the couple’s endearing pose as they take a selfie with a fan on the streets of New York City.

In the photo, Alia is seen wearing a stylish white ensemble, flashing a charming smile as she poses alongside Ranbir and the fan. Meanwhile, the Brahmastra actor sported a pink hoodie and completed his look with a bucket hat.

In a recent sighting, Ranbir Kapoor was observed taking selfies with an enthusiastic fan while also graciously signing autographs for her. Additionally, the couple was spotted posing with a gathering of fans in the city streets, resulting in the image becoming a viral sensation across various social media platforms.

Ayan Mukerji recently revealed preliminary concept art for the sequel to Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

He wrote, “RAHMĀSTRA – PART TWO: DEV Early Concept Art Work Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration.”

Ayan took to his Instagram account and posted a video clip that features a compilation of early concept artwork for parts 2 and 3 of the movie Brahmastra.

Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear in the upcoming movie “Animal,” directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The cast of the film includes Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri alongside him.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt has two exciting projects in her lineup: an action thriller directed by Vasan Bala and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film “Baiju Bawra.” Her most recent appearances were in the films “Heart of Stone” and “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

