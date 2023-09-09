Advertisement
Anna Kendrick 'heartbroken' to have missed movie premiere

Anna Kendrick ‘heartbroken’ to have missed movie premiere

Articles
Anna Kendrick ‘heartbroken’ to have missed movie premiere
  • Anna Kendrick feels very sad that she couldn’t attend the premiere of her first movie as a director.
  • She said she really wanted to be at the first showing of her movie.
  • Anna said she is still happy about what she did with the movie and feels proud of it.
Anna Kendrick, who is 38 years old, directed a new movie called ‘Woman of the Hour.’ But she didn’t go to the first screening of the movie at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday (08.09.23) because she wanted to support a strike by SAG-AFTRA. She said she is still happy about what she did with the movie and feels proud of it.

She said in a statement: “[This] film festival has proven time and time again that it is an artist-driven festival, and it has been my absolute honor to have TIFF as part of my career for the last 14 years. “I truly can’t express how proud I am to have the world premiere of Woman of the Hour at TIFF. It is more than a dream come true. I am heartbroken to not be with you all in this moment.”

Anna Kendrick, who was in the movie ‘Into the Woods,’ said she really wanted to be at the first showing of her movie, but she’s also very proud to support her union in their fight for fair pay.

She said: “I so wish they could be there to be celebrated in the way they richly deserve. As proud as we are of this film, we are equally proud to stand with our union in demanding fair wages.

The Hollywood strike, along with the Writers Guild Strike, is causing the biggest stoppage in the entertainment industry in over 60 years. This means that most TV shows and movies in the United States have had to stop being made.

