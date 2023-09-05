Anurag Kashyap Opens Up About Daughter Aaliyah’s Friendship with Imtiaz Ali

Anurag Kashyap regrets not spending enough time with his daughter Aaliyah.

He feels guilty that Imtiaz Ali has spent more time with Aaliyah than he has.

He feels like he has isolated himself in his pursuit of making films.

Anurag Kashyap, the filmmaker, expressed regret over not being able to spend sufficient time with his daughter, Aaliyah, during her formative years. He shared in an interview that due to Aaliyah’s frequent visits to film sets and her friendship with Ida Ali, she ended up having more quality time with Imtiaz Ali, Ida’s father, than with him. Anurag, who shares Aaliyah with his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj, welcomed her into the world in 2001. Aaliyah is now engaged to Shaun Gregoire.

Anurag told “I’m very scared of losing loved ones. I’ve realised after a long time in the sense that in my process of pursuing this, (doing) one film after another, that so-called passion with which I actually enjoy making movies, I left a lot of things behind. I ignored a lot of things. Because when it really hit me hard. When my health slipped from my hand, it was so fast. Because I was working, I was doing yoga, I was swimming, I felt invincible. When it slipped out of my hands, tt was like no amount of anything can save you. At that time you feel isolated, you feel alone. And then I realised I have isolated myself, in my pursuit for whatever I was doing. Constantly fighting to make my films my own way, everything.”

He added, “But there comes a point where I realise my daughter has suddenly grown up. I see her old pictures and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I miss this.’ I’m sitting with Aarti and Aaliyah’s friend Ida and Ida’s mom Preeti, and Imtiaz… And they’re all talking, and they have these memories of this holiday and this and that. And I’m sitting there and I’m wondering, ‘Where was I?’ And I realise Imtiaz has spent more time with my daughter than I have. And then it eats you up inside. You don’t even know whether to apologize, because it’s too late to apologise.”

Despite Anurag’s awareness of Aaliyah’s forgiveness, he acknowledges that creating low-budget films required double the effort, a fact Aaliyah comprehended. Nevertheless, he recognizes that he should have prioritized spending more time with her.

