Fukrey 3 Trailer: Richa Chadha’s Desires Clash with Pulkit Samrat’s Political Aspirations

Fukrey 3 is the third installment in the Fukrey comedy film series.

It stars Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh.

The film was initially scheduled to release on September 7, 2023, but was postponed to December 1, 2023.

Advertisement

Fukrey 3 trailer brings back the beloved cast, including Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh, for the newest installment in the successful film series.

After a six-year gap since the second movie in the comedy film series, Fukrey 3 is now scheduled for its long-awaited release. The recently unveiled Fukrey 3 trailer reunites the eccentric ensemble featuring Pulkit Samrat as Hunny, Manjot Singh as Lali Halwai, and Varun Sharma as Choocha.

They once again find themselves entangled with Richa Chadha’s Bholi Punjaban, all while seeking guidance from the astrologically adept Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Panditji.

In the Fukrey 3 trailer, Pulkit and Varun take a nostalgic trip down memory lane, reminiscing about their school days. However, things take a turn as they set their sights on contesting an election against Richa Chadha, who is determined to reclaim her past life.

The trailer sets the stage for an intense showdown between Richa and Pulkit, leaving us in suspense about the eventual winner.

Recently, fresh posters for Fukrey 3 were revealed as fans eagerly await the trailer launch. Since its debut in 2013, Fukrey has won over the audience, becoming one of Bollywood’s cherished comedy franchises with a desi flavor. It’s worth noting that Ali Fazal, who was a part of the first two films and is now married to Richa Chadha, won’t be appearing in this latest installment.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Fukrey 3, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, was initially set for a September 7th theatrical release. However, it was rescheduled to December 1st after Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ claimed the September 7th slot. Subsequently, when Prabhas’ ‘Salaar,’ which was also slated for a September 28th release, was postponed, Fukrey 3 secured the vacant release date. Now, the film is set to hit theaters on September 28th.

Advertisement

After his recent appearance in ‘OMG 2,’ Pankaj Tripathi is gearing up for a series of sequels, including ‘Stree 2,’ ‘Mirzapur 3,’ and ‘Criminal Justice 4,’ as he revealed in a recent interview, “Doing sequels is easy because you know the world and character. However, at the same time it is boring, because you think, ‘How long will this carry forward, like third or fourth part’. But since it’s a success, maybe it is getting made.”

Also Read Sonam Bajwa looks like a fairy princess in a pastel salwar suit Sonam Bajwa is a prominent figure in Punjabi entertainment. She continues to...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay



Advertisement

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.