Anurag Kashyap Shares Thoughts on Kartik Aaryan’s Success

Kartik Aaryan earned critical acclaim for his recent film “Satyaprem Ki Katha”.

He teams up with producer Sajid Nadiadwala again for the sports-themed project.

Anurag Kashyap shares thoughts on Kartik Aaryan’s delayed recognition in the industry,

Kartik Aaryan, a highly skilled actor in the entertainment sector, has garnered critical acclaim for his recent performance alongside Kiara Advani in the successful film “Satyaprem Ki Katha.”

Following this triumph, he is collaborating once more with producer Sajid Nadiadwala for his upcoming project “Chandu Champion,” directed by Kabir Khan, which explores the life of a sports figure. Anurag Kashyap has shared his perspective on Kartik’s delayed recognition in the industry.

Anurag Kashyap, in collaboration with director Akshat Ajay Sharma for their upcoming project ‘Haddi,’ discussed various topics, including the delayed recognition of actors in their careers. When addressing this issue, Anurag Kashyap mentioned Kartik Aaryan and shared his views, “But I think sabko time leke due milna chahiye. Agar isko bohut jaldi mil jata hai toh usko bohut jaldi kho bhi deta hai. Baki bhi stars ko dekhlo. Kartik Aaryan kabse aur kab jake hua. Kisi ko bhi dekh lo. Usko jaldi milta na usko utna jaldi kho bhi deta hai wo.”

Regarding “Chandu Champion,” the film’s creators unveiled the initial appearance of its protagonist, Kartik Aaryan, on August 1st. Kartik also posted an image on Instagram, portraying him wearing the Indian blazer, radiating patriotism for his country.

Fans have been captivated by Kartik’s distinctive appearance, showcasing his buzz-cut hairstyle along with a powerful expression. He further noted the completion of the initial shooting phase of the film in London in his caption, “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling. Proud to be playing a Real Hero.. A Man Who Refuses To Give Up #ChanduChampion #FirstLook End of Schedule 1 #London.”

Chandu Champion will be Kartik Aaryan’s debut collaboration with Kabir Khan and his second venture with Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid in June 2024.

