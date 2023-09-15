Aryan Khan Inspires SRK’s Return to Set for ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his hiatus from films.

His son Aryan Khan motivated him to get back to work.

Shah Rukh Khan is putting in the most effort in nearly three decades.

Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his hiatus from films spanning from the end of 2019 to the beginning of 2023 during the success press conference of his action-packed thriller, “Jawan,” held in Mumbai on Friday.

He emphasized that his son, Aryan Khan, played a significant role in reigniting his passion and getting him back on the sets of “Pathaan” with renewed enthusiasm.

“Main bhi bahut nervous tha ki maine itne saal kaam nahi kiya (I was very nervous that I hadn’t worked for so many years). For me to return to a set after three years itself was very new. It was feeling very, very different. My elder son told me, ‘When we were growing up, we knew what stardom in the air feels like because your films were big hits. The daughter (Suhana Khan) says I know it. But this little one (AbRam Khan) knows you’re a star, but has never seen or felt it in the air. So next 5 films, please work very hard. He’ll feel it in the air. He’ll love you, respect you,” Shah Rukh said at the press conference.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed that he’s putting in the most effort in nearly three decades to ensure the success of his films. Additionally, he affirmed that his upcoming project, Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki,” is scheduled for release on Christmas this year.

Shah Rukh Khan kicked off the year with a stellar performance as the lead role in the spy thriller “Pathaan,” directed by Sidharth Anand. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie achieved remarkable success, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in the domestic market, with earnings totaling ₹543.05 crore during its entire run. In September, “Jawan” hit the screens and has already raked in an impressive ₹400 crore in just nine days since its release last week. Anticipation is high for “Dunky,” slated for a holiday season release, with expectations of it achieving even greater box office numbers.

In the meantime, Aryan is set to embark on his directorial debut with a series titled ‘Stardom,’ which is being produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.

