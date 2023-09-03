Babil Khan Expresses Opinion On Shah Rukh Khan’s Exit From Don 3

Babil Khan, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, recently appeared in the OTT film titled Friday Night Plan. The film, co-starring Amrith Jayan and Juhi Chawla Mehta, has received positive feedback from audiences. Directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia, and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, this slice-of-life offering highlights the bond between brothers.

During a promotional interview, Babil shared his thoughts on Farhan’s upcoming project, Don 3, and addressed the comparisons being drawn between Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent interview, Babil Khan expressed his enthusiasm for Farhan Akhtar’s forthcoming movie, Don 3. He also talked about Ranveer Singh taking on the iconic character of Don, previously portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan.

Babil offered his perspective, stating, “I think when you face a lot of criticism and still emerge victorious, the love you receive is equally immense. We’ll see how it unfolds. But this has also happened with Heath Ledger… so the ongoing trolling is neither right nor wrong. I believe he will persevere, and when he does, the love will follow.”

A few weeks ago, director Farhan Akhtar created a buzz on the internet by announcing the third installment of his popular and highly anticipated franchise, Don. The film is slated to be a reboot of his earlier movies and will feature Ranveer Singh in the lead role. A first-look teaser for the film has already been released, showcasing Ranveer in a stylish appearance, delivering impactful dialogues and exuding charisma. The character of Don has been previously portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, both of whom received immense adoration from the audience. Ranveer has expressed his eagerness to prove himself and carry forward the legacy. Filming is scheduled to commence in 2025, once the director and actor fulfill their prior commitments. While the female lead has not been officially confirmed, there have been reports of Kiara Advani being considered for the role.

