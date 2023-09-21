Behroze Sabzwari Expresses Frustration Towards His Industry Friends

Behroze Sabzwari is a respected veteran actor in Pakistani entertainment industry.

Behroze expressed frustration with fellow actors engaging in harsh drama reviews.

Sabzwari suggested that channel owners consider starting a dance show.

Advertisement

Behroze Sabzwari, a highly skilled and respected veteran actor in the Pakistani television and film industry, enjoys a substantial fan following that deeply admires his acting abilities. He is renowned for iconic roles like Nosha and Qabacha in timeless classics such as Khuda Ki Basti and Tanhayan. His fans hold him in high regard and appreciate his vocal stance on various social issues. Currently, Behroze Sabzwari is captivating audiences with his character Basharat in the popular Hum drama series, Yunhi, receiving both critical and public acclaim.

During a recent appearance on the show hosted by Madeha Naqvi, the celebrated Pakistani actor Behroze Sabzwari discussed the trend of popular actors engaging in drama reviews.

He expressed his frustration regarding his friends and the drama review show, “Kia Drama Hai.” According to him, fellow actors who are also his friends have been needlessly involved in unjust criticism, spreading unwarranted negativity toward artists through their harsh and hateful reviews. Behroze Sabzwari also asserted that these actors are not in a position to judge the quality of another actor’s work, as they all belong to the same fraternity and have witnessed the dedication and efforts put into making dramas. He stressed that such judgments, like claiming he can’t act, are unfair. He further highlighted, “Nadia Khan is also part of the show, who was once a morning show host known for criticizing her guests on her morning show.” He added, “What if I were to say that this morning show host is not performing well without having seen her hard work and dedication? It’s unfair.” Behroze Sabzwari also emphasized that producing a drama requires significant time and hard work.

He also offered a suggestion to the channel, stating, “I would urge the channel owners to start a dance show instead; I am confident it would receive better ratings.”

Also Read Behroze Sabzwari open about his Indian Film Offers and Fan Following Behroze Sabzwari is a highly skilled and experienced actor from Pakistan. He's...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.