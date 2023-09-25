Bilal Maqsood’s Playful Jab At India Over Nursery Rhyme Plagiarism

Bilal Maqsood accuses an Indian children’s show of copying his nursery rhyme.

Indian producers “borrow” content from many Pakistani artists.

Bilal urged them to secure proper copyrights.

Singer and songwriter Bilal Maqsood has accused an Indian children’s show of openly replicating his original nursery rhyme, “Ek Dou Teen Haathi Nikle,” without his prior knowledge or consent.

Once again, Indian producers have demonstrated their reluctance to create original content and their inclination to “borrow” from Pakistani artists.

While it’s understood that Bollywood often uses our songs to promote their films, this time they’ve crossed a new threshold by copying nursery rhymes. Bilal Maqsood expressed his frustration over this blatant plagiarism by sharing a video comparing his original nursery rhyme with the Indian version in a tweet.

The original nursery rhyme, created by Bilal Maqsood, was initially part of an advertising campaign for the Peek Freans brand known as ‘Gluco Kahani,’ designed to encourage Urdu learning for children. On Twitter, Maqsood pointed out the striking resemblances between his original version and the one used in the Indian children’s show.

However, instead of reacting with anger, he calmly addressed the Indian producers, urging them to properly secure copyrights for such content in the future. In his tweet, the former Strings singer stated,

Here is the original version:

This incident adds to a series of prior allegations and controversies where Indian artists or producers have been accused of copying or imitating the work of Pakistani artists without obtaining permission or offering due credit.

From Hadiqa Kiani and Abrar-ul-Haq’s “Nach Punjabaan” to the Coke Studio hit “Pasoori,” India continues to demonstrate a lack of originality in the realm of music.

