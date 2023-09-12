Kevin Federline seeks increased child support due to custody change.

Sean Preston’s approaching eighteenth birthday impacts support.

The children have been living with their father exclusively for several years.

Advertisement

Kevin Federline, who used to be Britney Spears’ backup dancer and is now the co-parent of their two sons, is thinking about asking the court to increase the child support payments he receives from her.

This is because their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, now live with him most of the time.

The custody agreement between Kevin Federline and Britney Spears has changed. The child support amount was originally based on the assumption that the children would spend equal time with both parents.

However, the children have been living with their father exclusively for several years, including a recent move to Hawaii.

The child support arrangement between Kevin Federline and Britney Spears is about to change. When Sean Preston turns 18, Britney Spears’ payments will be reduced by half. This upcoming change has made the ongoing negotiations about child support more difficult.

The relationship between Britney Spears and her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, has been the subject of much speculation. Some reports say that they have not spoken in years, while others say that they have been in touch recently.

Advertisement

The truth is likely somewhere in between. It is possible that the boys are still trying to figure out their relationship with their mother, and that communication is sometimes limited.

Also Read Ashley Greene Shares About Her Panic Attacks During ‘Twilight’ Promotions Mental health challenges of Ashley Greene started during Twilight promotions. Initially, she...