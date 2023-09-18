Bungie releases a partial fix for the Destiny 2 weapon

Bungie, the developer behind Destiny 2, has taken steps to address a significant bug.

Bungie, the developer behind Destiny 2, has taken steps to address a significant bug related to weapon crafting that has been affecting the game over the weekend. This bug allowed players to create unconventional weapons in Destiny 2 that inflicted extraordinary levels of damage, causing disruptions in both player versus player (PvP) and player versus environment (PvE) activities.

The Destiny 2 community quickly dubbed this bug one of the most problematic in the game’s history due to the strange and overpowered weapons players were crafting. This issue came to light when the Trials of Osiris was introduced in Destiny 2 on a Friday. Instead of disabling the game mode, Bungie decided to let it continue despite the havoc caused by players using these broken weapons. The developer promptly acknowledged the bug and stated that it was working on a two-step process to fix it. However, they also admitted that it might take some time to fully resolve the issue because it was a complex glitch. After more than 48 hours of the bug being active, Bungie has deployed a fix that appears to have significantly reduced the impact of the glitch.

According to an update from the official Bungie Help Twitter account, the developer temporarily disabled “a selection of Exotic and Legendary frames and perks on crafted weapons,” including all craftable Exotic weapons in Destiny 2. However, this fix does not affect any version of the weapon that was not created using the crafting system. Additionally, Bungie mentioned that they are actively working on implementing a second major fix and multiple other updates to completely remove this glitch from the game.

Over the years, Destiny 2 has experienced various bugs and glitches that have both delighted and frustrated players. For instance, the Telesto weapon has caused issues in the past, and players have enjoyed glitches that allowed them to participate in 12-man raids. However, the weapon crafting bug has divided the community, with some finding it fun to defeat bosses with unconventional weapons, while others believe it diminishes the challenge of completing the game’s most difficult activities since it requires minimal skill. Many players are surprised that Bungie did not take the game offline for maintenance to address a bug of this magnitude, as they have done in the past.

