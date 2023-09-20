Californian neighbors of Meghan Markle cant wait for her to depart

Meghan Markle appears to be experiencing a decline in popularity within her California community.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly strained relations with her neighbors due to what they perceive as a “high and mighty” attitude. Some residents in Montecito are eagerly anticipating her departure.

In a conversation, one of Meghan’s neighbors described her as “high and mighty” and expressed a desire for her to leave. They also suggested that Meghan may be exerting a significant influence on her husband, Prince Harry, stating that she is “manipulating” him.

These comments come shortly after Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, made similar accusations, claiming that Meghan is manipulating Prince Harry. He expressed heartbreak and frustration over his inability to see his grandchildren.

Thomas Markle emphasized that he has done nothing wrong and characterized himself as a loving father. He also revealed that he has refrained from pursuing legal action to see his grandchildren in California.

These recent developments highlight tensions within Meghan Markle’s family and community in California.

