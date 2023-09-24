Check out Naimal Khawar’s recent getaway in Tokyo with sisters

Naimal Khawar is in Tokyo enjoying her getaway with her sisters.

Here are pictures from her recent vacation.

Naimal Khawar has garnered a massive fan following, winning the hearts of millions. Her journey into the public eye began with her remarkable debut in the film “Verna,” where she caught the attention of audiences and continued to captivate them with her outstanding performance in the drama series “Anaa.”

However, she made the decision to step away from acting, tying the knot with the renowned superstar Hamza Ali Abbasi. This union blessed them with a delightful son, and Naimal has since dedicated herself to both motherhood and her career as a full-time artist.

Currently, Naimal is in Tokyo, Japan, accompanied by her sisters and her adorable son. This trio is relishing their time together, making unforgettable memories. Below, you’ll find some captivating snapshots of Naimal Khawar as she embarks on a Tokyo adventure with her sisters.

